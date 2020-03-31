KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,580 UP 30
POSCO 161,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 60,500 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 149,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,950 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,060 UP 70
BukwangPharm 25,350 UP 5,850
ILJIN MATERIALS 31,400 DN 800
DB INSURANCE 34,750 UP 1,400
SamsungElec 47,750 DN 100
NHIS 8,990 UP 320
LS 28,900 UP 300
GC Corp 138,000 UP 8,000
DaelimInd 73,700 UP 6,900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 240,500 DN 4,000
KPIC 87,300 UP 5,700
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,270 DN 50
SKC 37,200 DN 1,300
GS Retail 30,900 UP 1,900
Ottogi 475,500 UP 6,500
DaeduckElec 7,290 UP 330
MERITZ SECU 2,830 UP 110
HtlShilla 70,500 UP 2,000
Hanmi Science 26,950 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 97,700 DN 600
HyundaiEng&Const 27,450 UP 1,950
Hanssem 50,300 DN 700
KSOE 78,600 UP 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,400 UP 250
OCI 34,800 UP 850
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 34,500 UP 1,750
KorZinc 356,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 3,900 UP 115
SYC 30,200 UP 850
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,850 UP 165
SsangyongCement 4,510 DN 5
KAL 18,700 0
LG Corp. 59,000 UP 100
BoryungPharm 12,150 UP 350
L&L 9,060 UP 180
(MORE)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage
-
5
Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
3
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
4
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
(LEAD) Unruly entrants from abroad hinder social distancing
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes gradually on April 9: PM