KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamyangDairy 294,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 31,050 UP 1,150
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,950 UP 400
GS E&C 20,500 UP 1,550
Shinsegae 217,500 UP 2,500
LGInt 9,170 UP 580
SK hynix 83,300 DN 400
Youngpoong 477,000 UP 7,000
CJ 64,500 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 3,670 UP 30
DB HiTek 21,650 UP 600
Hanwha 15,300 UP 500
Donga Socio Holdings 81,700 UP 1,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 41,150 UP 1,450
ShinhanGroup 28,600 UP 1,100
HITEJINRO 26,850 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 136,000 UP 3,500
KumhoPetrochem 64,800 UP 3,200
HyundaiMipoDock 27,100 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 22,450 UP 450
Mobis 169,500 UP 5,000
S-Oil 57,100 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 114,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 20,550 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 7,410 DN 60
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 193,000 UP 12,000
S-1 80,000 UP 300
Hanchem 78,900 UP 3,100
DWS 19,350 UP 750
UNID 34,000 0
KorElecTerm 24,350 UP 400
Hanon Systems 8,870 UP 240
SK 167,500 UP 7,500
SKTelecom 177,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 27,600 UP 650
KEPCO 19,250 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 75,000 UP 2,400
IBK 7,500 UP 230
COWAY 57,800 UP 400
Handsome 19,450 UP 500
