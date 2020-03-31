NamyangDairy 294,000 UP 4,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 31,050 UP 1,150

HYUNDAI STEEL 17,950 UP 400

GS E&C 20,500 UP 1,550

Shinsegae 217,500 UP 2,500

LGInt 9,170 UP 580

SK hynix 83,300 DN 400

Youngpoong 477,000 UP 7,000

CJ 64,500 UP 400

DongkukStlMill 3,670 UP 30

DB HiTek 21,650 UP 600

Hanwha 15,300 UP 500

Donga Socio Holdings 81,700 UP 1,600

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 41,150 UP 1,450

ShinhanGroup 28,600 UP 1,100

HITEJINRO 26,850 UP 1,000

CJ LOGISTICS 136,000 UP 3,500

KumhoPetrochem 64,800 UP 3,200

HyundaiMipoDock 27,100 UP 1,200

IS DONGSEO 22,450 UP 450

Mobis 169,500 UP 5,000

S-Oil 57,100 UP 1,500

LG Innotek 114,000 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 20,550 UP 400

HDC HOLDINGS 7,410 DN 60

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 193,000 UP 12,000

S-1 80,000 UP 300

Hanchem 78,900 UP 3,100

DWS 19,350 UP 750

UNID 34,000 0

KorElecTerm 24,350 UP 400

Hanon Systems 8,870 UP 240

SK 167,500 UP 7,500

SKTelecom 177,000 UP 1,000

S&T MOTIV 27,600 UP 650

KEPCO 19,250 UP 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 75,000 UP 2,400

IBK 7,500 UP 230

COWAY 57,800 UP 400

Handsome 19,450 UP 500

(MORE)