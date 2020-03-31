KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,450 UP 1,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,350 UP 650
JWPHARMA 31,400 UP 2,650
SamsungSecu 29,350 UP 1,050
Kangwonland 19,750 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187500 UP1500
CheilWorldwide 15,850 UP 550
Kakao 155,500 UP 2,500
DHICO 3,415 0
NCsoft 652,000 UP 28,000
DongwonF&B 166,500 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG CARD 29,900 DN 950
LG Display 11,100 DN 50
KEPCO KPS 29,050 DN 450
DWEC 2,940 UP 135
Donga ST 80,300 UP 3,300
SAMSUNG LIFE 43,000 UP 1,400
DONGSUH 15,750 UP 200
PanOcean 2,955 UP 45
SamsungEng 10,150 UP 200
DSME 13,450 UP 150
BGF 3,680 UP 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 11,350 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 216,000 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG C&T 89,600 UP 1,300
DSINFRA 3,145 UP 85
KT&G 74,700 UP 1,300
LG Uplus 10,800 UP 350
KT 19,850 UP 150
NAVER 170,000 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,800 UP 1,900
LOTTE Himart 15,650 DN 50
KEPCO E&C 15,050 UP 250
LGH&H 1,120,000 UP 20,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 90,600 UP 3,600
DAEWOONG PHARM 84,700 UP 1,900
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,100 UP 350
GS 36,800 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 48,200 DN 300
LGCHEM 305,000 UP 2,000
(MORE)
-
1
