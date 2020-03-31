KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAILIVART 7,100 UP 200
LIG Nex1 19,300 UP 250
KIH 49,750 UP 1,700
HANWHA LIFE 1,390 DN 35
Fila Holdings 29,050 DN 350
HANAFINANCIALGR 23,100 UP 100
Huchems 14,750 0
CJ CGV 17,700 UP 250
AMOREPACIFIC 168,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 17,650 UP 400
KOLON IND 30,000 UP 1,900
SK Innovation 87,000 UP 900
LF 10,750 UP 200
FOOSUNG 6,170 UP 160
JW HOLDINGS 4,850 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 34,550 DN 200
Hansae 9,000 DN 10
HanmiPharm 261,500 UP 13,500
LG HAUSYS 35,250 UP 100
Youngone Corp 22,350 UP 650
CUCKOO 74,600 DN 1,500
COSMAX 78,400 UP 4,700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 23,000 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 132,000 UP 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 17,950 UP 750
MANDO 20,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 482,000 UP 32,000
Netmarble 93,200 DN 300
ORION 115,000 UP 6,000
Celltrion 229,000 UP 44,000
BNK Financial Group 4,435 UP 140
KOLMAR KOREA 37,450 UP 1,250
emart 106,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S197500 UP3500
INNOCEAN 52,600 DN 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY193 50 UP1100
SKCHEM 84,600 DN 2,700
HDC-OP 15,550 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 12,900 UP 900
WooriFinancialGroup 7,650 UP 160
