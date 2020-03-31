Baseball league defends about-face on quarantining foreign players

But later that Thursday, the KBO said all foreign players who flew in from their home countries in recent days had to stay home for two weeks. This was after the government decided to require all travelers from the U.S. to self-isolate for 14 days, following a spike in imported COVID-19 cases. And public health experts had also told the KBO that players who didn't come from the U.S. still should be quarantined regardless of their test results because of the virus' incubation period and the possibility that there may be asymptomatic carriers.