Korean Air suspends flights between Incheon, Washington
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air is suspending flights between Incheon and Washington from April 13 through May 31 due to the impact of the coronavirus, airline officials said Tuesday.
Korean Air flies between the two cities on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and will continue to do so through April 12 before temporarily suspending the flights, according to the officials.
Other U.S. cities subject to the same action include Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Las Vegas and Honolulu. In Canada, flights to Toronto and Vancouver will be suspended.
Meanwhile, flights to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta will continue, the officials added.
The suspensions follow an increase in U.S. states ordering residents to stay at home and incoming travelers to self-quarantine to contain the spread of COVID-19, which will likely reduce demand for travel, according to the airline.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
4
(LEAD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
3
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
5
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes gradually on April 9: PM
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases up again on cluster infections, imported cases