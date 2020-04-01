Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:59 April 01, 2020

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Elementary, middle, high schools to open on April 9 with online classes; CSAT pushed back 2 weeks to Dec. 3 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Schools, teachers, families not prepared for online classes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Schools to open April 9 with online classes; CSAT postponed 2 weeks to Dec. (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to reach agreement on defense cost-sharing as early as today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Chaos in education with online classes, CSAT in Dec. (Segye Times)
-- Even before coronavirus, top-50 S. Korean companies saw operating profits halved last year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- In unprecedented move, high school, middle school seniors to begin academic year on April 9 at home (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Education system faces test with unprecedented online classes on horizon (Hankyoreh)
-- Schools to open on April 9 with online classes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Schools to open on April 9 with online classes for high school, middle school seniors (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bank of Korea secures new channel for dollars through Fed (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Online classes to start on April 9 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Virus forces schools to go virtual, but many are still unprepared (Korea Herald)
-- Schools to start 'online' semester on April 9 (Korea Times)
