Korean-language dailies

-- Elementary, middle, high schools to open on April 9 with online classes; CSAT pushed back 2 weeks to Dec. 3 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Schools, teachers, families not prepared for online classes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Schools to open April 9 with online classes; CSAT postponed 2 weeks to Dec. (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to reach agreement on defense cost-sharing as early as today (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Chaos in education with online classes, CSAT in Dec. (Segye Times)

-- Even before coronavirus, top-50 S. Korean companies saw operating profits halved last year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- In unprecedented move, high school, middle school seniors to begin academic year on April 9 at home (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Education system faces test with unprecedented online classes on horizon (Hankyoreh)

-- Schools to open on April 9 with online classes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Schools to open on April 9 with online classes for high school, middle school seniors (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Bank of Korea secures new channel for dollars through Fed (Korea Economic Daily)

