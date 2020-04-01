Today in Korean History
April 2
1979 -- Local radio station KBS FM begins broadcasting in stereo.
1984 -- The Agency for National Security Planning, South Korea's intelligence agency, announces that movie star couple Shin Sang-ok and Choi Eun-hee were abducted by North Korea. The couple later escaped during a visit to Vienna in 1986.
2001 -- Former Minister of Information and Communication Lee Suk-chae is arrested on charges of abuse of power in the selection of a personal communication service operator.
2002 -- Yangyang International Airport opens.
2003 -- The National Assembly passes a controversial bill on sending non-combat forces to support the U.S.-led military campaign in Iraq.
2007 -- South Korea and the United States reach a free trade agreement, following nearly 10 months of negotiations.
2009 -- South Korea and the European Union (EU) fail to finalize their free trade deal, due to differences on sticky issues, such as a duty drawback scheme and rules of origin. The two sides had a tentative accord in place.
2013 -- The main structure of the 1,200-year-old Buddhist Seokga Pagoda at Bulguk Temple is disassembled for repairs. This was the first exposure of the compartment since its last repair in 1966.
