(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down 0.2 pct in March amid COVID-19 fallout
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout, photo)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 0.2 percent in March from a year earlier in the face of the growing economic fallout from the global new coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Wednesday, missing a market consensus of 1.2 percent gain.
The country's outbound shipments came to US$46.9 billion last month, compared with $47 billion posted a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports also moved down 0.3 percent on-year in March to $41.8 billion.
The country's trade surplus came to $5 billion in March, marking 98 straight months, in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.
The average daily exports decreased at a wider pace of 6.4 percent on-year in March, the data also showed.
Outbound shipments rose by more than 20 percent in the first 10 days of March from a year earlier despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the customs data showed, but the growth narrowed to 10 percent for the March 1-20 period, apparently on the virus jitters.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has put great strains on Asia's fourth-largest economy as global trade and supply chains have been disrupted.
South Korea's exports were expected to have edged up 1.2 percent in March from a year earlier, a poll showed earlier.
Shipments of chips, one of the country's mainstay export items, moved down 2.7 percent on-year in March, after rebounding for the first time in 15 months in February.
Exports of mobile devices, on the other hand, shot up 13.3 percent as a rising number of people refrained from going outside and opted to purchase goods or enjoy entertainment content through such devices.
South Korea said the pandemic has not yet had a significant impact on its shipments to major trading partners, hinting that exports to the United States and the European Union gathered ground on-year.
The trade ministry forecast in January its annual exports would rebound 3 percent this year on the back of the recovery of chips, compared with last year's 10 percent drop.
The sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections around the globe over February and March, however, has made the goal much less feasible.
South Korea's finance ministry said earlier the economy may contract in the first quarter of the year on weaker exports and private spending.
The South Korean economy grew 2 percent last year, the lowest in a decade, and had been expected to rebound to 2.3 percent growth this year.
The Bank of Korea, however, trimmed its outlook for the economy in 2020 to 2.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent prediction, with a further cut in its growth estimate likely in the coming months.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
4
(URGENT) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 teleconference to open at 9 p.m. Thursday: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) USFK declares public health emergency over coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
3
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
5
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases up again on cluster infections, imported cases
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak