Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 April 01, 2020

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/09 Cloudy 0

Incheon 15/08 Cloudy 0

Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 19/07 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/06 Sunny 60

Gangneung 14/10 Sunny 80

Jeonju 18/08 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 18/09 Cloudy 0

Jeju 15/10 Rain 10

Daegu 20/10 Cloudy 10

Busan 18/11 Rain 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!