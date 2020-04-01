Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 April 01, 2020
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/09 Cloudy 0
Incheon 15/08 Cloudy 0
Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 19/07 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 18/06 Sunny 60
Gangneung 14/10 Sunny 80
Jeonju 18/08 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 18/09 Cloudy 0
Jeju 15/10 Rain 10
Daegu 20/10 Cloudy 10
Busan 18/11 Rain 20
(END)
