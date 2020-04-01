WHO to spend US$900,000 to help N. Korea's fight against coronavirus
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The World Health Organization will spend $900,000 to support North Korea's efforts to prevent the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, data showed Wednesday.
According to the data posted on the website of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the WHO will spend the money on COVID-19 response activities in North Korea.
The money was allocated to the agency through the U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) as part of an "early action response" to global containment of the coronavirus, the website showed.
The North has not reported any confirmed coronavirus infections, but the country has intensified anti-virus efforts by shutting down its border and toughening quarantine criteria amid speculation that it might be concealing an outbreak.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
4
(URGENT) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 teleconference to open at 9 p.m. Thursday: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) USFK declares public health emergency over coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
3
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
5
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases up again on cluster infections, imported cases
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak