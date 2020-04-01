Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. losses
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 10.07 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,744.57 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The weak start comes after the U.S. stock market closed in negative terrain with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 1.84 percent to 21,917.16.
U.S. President Donald Trump noted his country may have yet to see the worst in the coronavirus pandemic, saying the next two weeks may be "very, very painful."
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.84 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix tumbling 1.44 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.56 percent, while leading mobile service provider SK Telecom gained 0.85 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,221.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.35 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
4
(URGENT) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 teleconference to open at 9 p.m. Thursday: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) USFK declares public health emergency over coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
3
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
5
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases up again on cluster infections, imported cases
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak