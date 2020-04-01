Number of moviegoers falls to record low in March
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The number of moviegoers in South Korea dropped to a record low last month as more people stayed home over growing fears of the novel coronavirus, data showed Wednesday.
According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), just over 1.83 million people went to the movies in March, the lowest for the month since the KOFIC started to compile box-office data in 2004.
A year ago, 14.67 million tickets were sold across the nation, while 7.37 million people saw films in February.
Moreover, the KOFIC data showed that the total revenues of movie theaters reached 15.15 billion won (US$12.42 million) last month, plunging from 126.56 billion won a year earlier.
The monthslong outbreak of COVID-19 in South Korea has kept film buffs away from cinemas.
The downside trend is expected to continue in April as there are no blockbuster movies to be shown this month and some theaters run by multiplex chains like CGV have been closed.
Numerous domestic and international films, including Walt Disney's live action film "Mulan," have had their premieres pushed back because of the virus.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
4
(URGENT) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 teleconference to open at 9 p.m. Thursday: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) USFK declares public health emergency over coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
3
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
5
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases up again on cluster infections, imported cases
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak