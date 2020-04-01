With season on hold due to coronavirus, S. Korean football clubs in dire financial straits

While many teams have the backings of corporate giants, some teams in the K League are owned by the regional government of their home city. Their concern, according to the general manager of one such team, is that their local governments are so caught up with quarantine efforts that football has been pushed to the back burner. The spread of the virus has also led to an increase in quarantine-related costs, meaning there may not be much left in the local coffers to go around for other activities, such as football.

