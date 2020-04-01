U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula following N.K.'s missile launch
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. surveillance aircraft has flown over South Korea, an aviation tracker said Wednesday, on an apparent mission to monitor North Korea just days after the communist nation fired what are believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles.
The U.S. Navy's EP-3E was spotted in skies above South Korea on Tuesday, Aircraft Spots tweeted.
The operation came two days after North Korea fired two projectiles from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan toward the East Sea, marking the fourth major weapons test the North has conducted this year.
The United States flew the same type of plane over the peninsula Sunday, the same day the North fired the two projectiles.
Amid stalled denuclearization talks with the U.S. since the no-deal Hanoi summit in February last year, the North has called for boosting self-defense capabilities.
On Monday, North Korea lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for seeking continued international pressure against Pyongyang, threatening to "hurt" the U.S. and go its "own way."
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
3
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
4
(URGENT) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 teleconference to open at 9 p.m. Thursday: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) USFK declares public health emergency over coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
3
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
5
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
1
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases up again on cluster infections, imported cases
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak