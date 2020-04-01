The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:09 April 01, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.92 0.91
2-M 1.04 1.03
3-M 1.18 1.18
6-M 1.20 1.20
12-M 1.30 1.33
(END)
