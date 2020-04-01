Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(2nd LD) New infections again on slide, but cluster cases still on rise
SEOUL -- South Korea saw a slight decline in new coronavirus cases Wednesday, but cluster infections in Seoul and the surrounding area continued to emerge.
The 101 new cases of COVID-19, detected Tuesday and down from 125 new cases a day earlier, brought the country's total cases to 9,887 and marked the 20th consecutive day that new infections have hovered around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by three to 165.
(3rd LD) S. Korea's exports down 0.2 pct in March amid COVID-19 fallout
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 0.2 percent in March from a year earlier in the face of the growing economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday, missing a market consensus of 1.2 percent gain.
The country's outbound shipments came to US$46.9 billion last month, compared with $47 billion posted a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
S. Korea to use longest ballots for proportional representation voting
SEOUL -- South Korea will have the longest ballots for proportional representation (PR) voting in the April parliamentary elections, as political parties targeting seats have sprung up due to the revised election law.
The 48.1-centimeter ballots are the longest since the country adopted the current form of parliamentary elections in 2004.
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula following N.K.'s missile launch
SEOUL -- A U.S. surveillance aircraft has flown over South Korea, an aviation tracker said Wednesday, on an apparent mission to monitor North Korea just days after the communist nation fired what are believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles.
The U.S. Navy's EP-3E was spotted in skies above South Korea on Tuesday, Aircraft Spots tweeted.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. could announce defense cost deal as early as Wednesday: source
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States could announce a defense cost-sharing agreement as early as Wednesday, a source said, as thousands of Koreans workers in the U.S. Forces Korea went on unpaid leave in the absence of a deal to fund their wages.
"In the broad scheme of things, the two sides have clearly reached the stage of putting the finishing touch on the negotiations, though various possibilities remain still open," the source told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
S. Korea begins overseas voting for April 15 general elections amid coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL -- South Korea kicked off six days of overseas elections for the April parliamentary polls Wednesday, with only about half the eligible voters being allowed to cast ballots due to the new coronavirus.
The country will hold overseas voting for the April 15 general elections at polling stations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).
(LEAD) Korean Air to suspend flights to Washington amid virus fallout
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Wednesday it will suspend flights on the Incheon-Washington route from mid-April due to the impact of the coronavirus.
Korean Air plans to stop serving flights from Incheon to Washington, D.C., starting April 13, with the suspension scheduled to last through the end of this month, a company spokeswoman said over the phone.
