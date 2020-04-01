GM Korea's March sales fall 12 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Wednesday its sales fell 12 percent last month from a year earlier on weak exports.
GM Korea sold 37,918 vehicles in March, down from 42,996 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Still, domestic sales jumped 40 percent to 8,965 units in March from 6,420 units a year ago, helped by strong sales of sport utility vehicles.
Exports fell 21 percent to 28,953 units from 36,576 during the same period, it said.
From January to March, GM Korea's sales declined 24 percent to 86,528 units from 114,419 in the same period a year ago.
GM Korea launched the U.S.-made Equinox SUV and upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar in 2018, and the midsized Colorado pickup truck and Traverse SUV last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
2
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
3
(LEAD) USFK declares public health emergency over coronavirus
-
4
Seoul city cancels Shincheonji permit, blames religious sect for virus
-
5
(URGENT) Leaders say G-20 is committed to 'doing whatever it takes to overcome COVID-19 pandemic'
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
4
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
5
Gov't set to decide on school opening date next week
-
1
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
2
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
3
(LEAD) New infections again on slide, but cluster cases still on rise
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul church emerges as new coronavirus infection cluster
-
5
(2nd LD) New infections again on slide, but cluster cases still on rise