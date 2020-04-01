YUNGJIN PHARM 4,670 DN 180

LG Corp. 55,500 DN 3,500

AmoreG 50,600 DN 4,800

HyundaiMtr 85,400 DN 3,300

TONGYANG 1,140 UP 135

HankookShellOil 243,000 DN 3,000

SsangyongCement 4,400 DN 110

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8600 UP50

KiaMtr 25,550 DN 450

NEXENTIRE 4,675 0

CHONGKUNDANG 81,300 DN 3,700

DWS 20,200 UP 850

LotteFood 295,500 DN 4,500

IlyangPharm 34,500 DN 7,200

DAEKYO 4,860 DN 1,050

GKL 12,700 DN 800

Yuhan 224,500 DN 4,500

SLCORP 12,900 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 128,000 DN 8,000

SamsungF&MIns 150,000 DN 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,600 DN 1,100

Kogas 21,100 DN 400

Youngpoong 460,000 DN 17,000

SK hynix 78,400 DN 4,900

HyundaiEng&Const 25,800 DN 1,650

Donga Socio Holdings 82,100 UP 400

Hanwha 15,200 DN 100

NamyangDairy 299,000 UP 5,000

Hyosung 60,000 DN 1,100

LOTTE Fine Chem 29,450 DN 1,600

HYUNDAI STEEL 16,900 DN 1,050

Binggrae 62,600 UP 14,400

LOTTE Himart 16,600 UP 950

Shinsegae 210,000 DN 7,500

DOOSAN 35,000 UP 1,600

Nongshim 290,000 UP 1,500

SsangyongMtr 1,425 UP 5

LOTTE 23,150 DN 850

AK Holdings 17,850 DN 150

SGBC 25,700 DN 300

(MORE)