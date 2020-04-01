Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 April 01, 2020

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,670 DN 180
LG Corp. 55,500 DN 3,500
AmoreG 50,600 DN 4,800
HyundaiMtr 85,400 DN 3,300
TONGYANG 1,140 UP 135
HankookShellOil 243,000 DN 3,000
SsangyongCement 4,400 DN 110
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8600 UP50
KiaMtr 25,550 DN 450
NEXENTIRE 4,675 0
CHONGKUNDANG 81,300 DN 3,700
DWS 20,200 UP 850
LotteFood 295,500 DN 4,500
IlyangPharm 34,500 DN 7,200
DAEKYO 4,860 DN 1,050
GKL 12,700 DN 800
Yuhan 224,500 DN 4,500
SLCORP 12,900 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 128,000 DN 8,000
SamsungF&MIns 150,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,600 DN 1,100
Kogas 21,100 DN 400
Youngpoong 460,000 DN 17,000
SK hynix 78,400 DN 4,900
HyundaiEng&Const 25,800 DN 1,650
Donga Socio Holdings 82,100 UP 400
Hanwha 15,200 DN 100
NamyangDairy 299,000 UP 5,000
Hyosung 60,000 DN 1,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 29,450 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 16,900 DN 1,050
Binggrae 62,600 UP 14,400
LOTTE Himart 16,600 UP 950
Shinsegae 210,000 DN 7,500
DOOSAN 35,000 UP 1,600
Nongshim 290,000 UP 1,500
SsangyongMtr 1,425 UP 5
LOTTE 23,150 DN 850
AK Holdings 17,850 DN 150
SGBC 25,700 DN 300
(MORE)

