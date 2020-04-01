KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 621,000 DN 8,000
HITEJINRO 26,950 UP 100
Celltrion 198,000 DN 31,000
Hyundai M&F INS 21,100 DN 1,550
KCC 128,000 DN 1,500
KISWire 13,600 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,550 0
ORION Holdings 11,650 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 41,350 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 26,750 DN 1,850
Handsome 20,000 UP 550
LGInt 8,890 DN 280
DB HiTek 20,900 DN 750
CJ 62,200 DN 2,300
DongkukStlMill 3,585 DN 85
SBC 7,550 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,060 0
SPC SAMLIP 61,700 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 141,000 DN 8,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,250 DN 700
Fila Holdings 28,000 DN 1,050
Daesang 17,450 UP 500
DaelimInd 68,100 DN 5,600
GC Corp 142,500 UP 4,500
Doosan Bobcat 21,000 UP 3,050
LotteChilsung 87,600 UP 2,600
SK Discovery 20,200 DN 1,000
NHIS 8,410 DN 580
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 4,895 DN 375
SKC 37,600 UP 400
POSCO 155,000 DN 6,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 231,000 DN 9,500
DB INSURANCE 32,350 DN 2,400
KPIC 89,900 UP 2,600
GS Retail 28,950 DN 1,950
LS 29,950 UP 1,050
GS E&C 19,150 DN 1,350
HDC-OP 15,700 UP 150
SamsungElec 45,800 DN 1,950
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 21,750 DN 1,250
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
(LEAD) USFK declares public health emergency over coronavirus
Seoul city cancels Shincheonji permit, blames religious sect for virus
(URGENT) Leaders say G-20 is committed to 'doing whatever it takes to overcome COVID-19 pandemic'
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
Gov't set to decide on school opening date next week
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
(LEAD) New infections again on slide, but cluster cases still on rise
(LEAD) Seoul church emerges as new coronavirus infection cluster
(2nd LD) New infections again on slide, but cluster cases still on rise