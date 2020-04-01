KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 345,500 DN 10,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 34,650 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 95,500 DN 2,200
SamsungHvyInd 3,830 DN 70
SYC 31,500 UP 1,300
KSOE 76,400 DN 2,200
HtlShilla 67,600 DN 2,900
DSINFRA 3,570 UP 425
OCI 33,450 DN 1,350
DaeduckElec 7,300 UP 10
Hanssem 51,000 UP 700
GCH Corp 21,000 UP 1,050
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 12,750 DN 650
Hanmi Science 25,500 DN 1,450
MERITZ SECU 2,680 DN 150
BoryungPharm 11,350 DN 800
L&L 9,050 DN 10
BukwangPharm 23,550 DN 1,800
ILJIN MATERIALS 30,850 DN 550
Ottogi 472,500 DN 3,000
UNID 34,150 UP 150
S-Oil 55,000 DN 2,100
LG Innotek 108,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,000 DN 10,000
HYUNDAI WIA 26,250 DN 550
HyundaiMipoDock 26,550 DN 550
KumhoPetrochem 61,500 DN 3,300
IS DONGSEO 21,500 DN 950
Mobis 166,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 19,950 DN 600
HDC HOLDINGS 7,710 UP 300
S-1 75,700 DN 4,300
IBK 7,160 DN 340
SamsungSecu 27,250 DN 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,200 DN 3,800
SKTelecom 175,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 28,000 UP 400
HyundaiElev 54,200 DN 2,900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,600 DN 750
Hanon Systems 8,510 DN 360
