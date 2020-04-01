KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 161,000 DN 6,500
COWAY 55,200 DN 2,600
NamhaeChem 6,670 DN 320
KorElecTerm 25,050 UP 700
KEPCO 19,000 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 84,900 DN 4,700
KT&G 71,000 DN 3,700
PanOcean 2,790 DN 165
LG Display 10,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG CARD 28,000 DN 1,900
CheilWorldwide 15,300 DN 550
DONGSUH 15,600 DN 150
Hanchem 75,500 DN 3,400
KT 19,350 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL183000 DN4500
KEPCO KPS 28,400 DN 650
Kangwonland 18,450 DN 1,300
NAVER 163,000 DN 7,000
JWPHARMA 29,000 DN 2,400
DongwonF&B 173,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 150,500 DN 5,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 10,700 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 214,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 618,000 DN 34,000
LG Uplus 10,550 DN 250
BGF 3,670 DN 10
DSME 13,200 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 40,800 DN 2,200
SamsungEng 9,870 DN 280
DWEC 2,760 DN 180
Donga ST 79,600 DN 700
LGH&H 1,071,000 DN 49,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 21,850 DN 1,250
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 11,600 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 86,200 DN 4,400
LGELECTRONICS 48,100 DN 100
LGCHEM 292,000 DN 13,000
Huchems 14,600 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 83,800 DN 900
