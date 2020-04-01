KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,300 DN 2,500
KIH 45,000 DN 4,750
KEPCO E&C 15,150 UP 100
GS 35,400 DN 1,400
CJ CGV 17,700 0
HYUNDAILIVART 7,210 UP 110
LIG Nex1 19,400 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,400 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,320 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 158,000 DN 10,500
JW HOLDINGS 4,675 DN 175
HanmiPharm 245,500 DN 16,000
POONGSAN 17,650 0
FOOSUNG 6,070 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 31,600 DN 2,950
Youngone Corp 21,700 DN 650
SK Innovation 82,500 DN 4,500
LF 10,600 DN 150
KOLON IND 28,150 DN 1,850
Hansae 8,910 DN 90
LG HAUSYS 35,600 UP 350
BNK Financial Group 4,355 DN 80
emart 102,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY187 50 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 36,900 DN 550
CUCKOO 74,000 DN 600
COSMAX 75,400 DN 3,000
MANDO 21,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 452,500 DN 29,500
KAL 18,850 UP 150
INNOCEAN 50,300 DN 2,300
DHICO 3,585 UP 170
Netmarble 93,800 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S194500 DN3000
ORION 110,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,720 UP 140
BGF Retail 127,500 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 81,500 DN 3,100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 13,150 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 7,270 DN 380
