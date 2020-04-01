HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,300 DN 2,500

KIH 45,000 DN 4,750

KEPCO E&C 15,150 UP 100

GS 35,400 DN 1,400

CJ CGV 17,700 0

HYUNDAILIVART 7,210 UP 110

LIG Nex1 19,400 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,400 DN 300

HANWHA LIFE 1,320 DN 70

AMOREPACIFIC 158,000 DN 10,500

JW HOLDINGS 4,675 DN 175

HanmiPharm 245,500 DN 16,000

POONGSAN 17,650 0

FOOSUNG 6,070 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 31,600 DN 2,950

Youngone Corp 21,700 DN 650

SK Innovation 82,500 DN 4,500

LF 10,600 DN 150

KOLON IND 28,150 DN 1,850

Hansae 8,910 DN 90

LG HAUSYS 35,600 UP 350

BNK Financial Group 4,355 DN 80

emart 102,500 DN 4,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY187 50 DN600

KOLMAR KOREA 36,900 DN 550

CUCKOO 74,000 DN 600

COSMAX 75,400 DN 3,000

MANDO 21,100 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 452,500 DN 29,500

KAL 18,850 UP 150

INNOCEAN 50,300 DN 2,300

DHICO 3,585 UP 170

Netmarble 93,800 UP 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S194500 DN3000

ORION 110,000 DN 5,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,720 UP 140

BGF Retail 127,500 DN 4,500

SKCHEM 81,500 DN 3,100

HYOSUNG HEAVY 13,150 UP 250

WooriFinancialGroup 7,270 DN 380

(END)