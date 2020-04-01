S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 1, 2020
All Headlines 16:35 April 01, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.984 0.989 -0.5
3-year TB 1.092 1.070 +2.2
10-year TB 1.545 1.551 -0.6
2-year MSB 1.080 1.067 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.099 2.077 +2.2
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
