Japan bans entry of travelers from S. Korea, other countries, over coronavirus
TOKYO, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday announced an entry ban on foreigners coming from 49 countries and territories, including South Korea, China and the United States, in its latest move to stem the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Under the new measure, those who had been staying in the designated places for two weeks will not be allowed to enter Japan.
Japan previously barred the entry of people from the southeastern city of Daegu and several nearby counties that have reported large numbers of COVID-19 infections.
On Monday, Tokyo raised its travel warning for the 49 countries to Level 3, the second-highest level on a four-tier scale, calling for its nationals to suspend visits to those destinations.
South Korea on Monday expressed regret over the travel restriction.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
2
(LEAD) USFK declares public health emergency over coronavirus
-
3
Seoul city cancels Shincheonji permit, blames religious sect for virus
-
4
(URGENT) Leaders say G-20 is committed to 'doing whatever it takes to overcome COVID-19 pandemic'
-
5
Testing, tracking people at risk has prevented Seoul cluster from spiraling out of control: KCDC
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
4
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
5
Gov't set to decide on school opening date next week
-
1
(LEAD) New infections again on slide, but cluster cases still on rise
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul church emerges as new coronavirus infection cluster
-
3
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
4
(2nd LD) New infections again on slide, but cluster cases still on rise
-
5
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus