(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
2
Seoul city cancels Shincheonji permit, blames religious sect for virus
-
3
(URGENT) Leaders say G-20 is committed to 'doing whatever it takes to overcome COVID-19 pandemic'
-
4
Testing, tracking people at risk has prevented Seoul cluster from spiraling out of control: KCDC
-
5
Police tracking down members of Telegram sex crime ring
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
4
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
5
Gov't set to decide on school opening date next week
-
1
(LEAD) New infections again on slide, but cluster cases still on rise
-
2
(2nd LD) New infections again on slide, but cluster cases still on rise
-
3
S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus
-
4
S. Korea reports 101 new virus cases, total now at 9,887
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church emerges as new coronavirus infection cluster