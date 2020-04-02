Korean-language dailies

-- Voting opens new era (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Small business owners stand in line to get government-backed loans (Kookmin Daily)

-- Official election campaign starts (Donga llbo)

-- Half of voting districts remain unpredictable without clear winning candidates (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling Democratic Party eying 145 seats vs. main opposition Future Korea Party seeking 140 (Segye Times)

-- 7.3 million undecided voters may determine upcoming elections (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Can self-isolated people go to polling station to cast ballots? (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Coronavirus engulfs general elections (Hankyoreh)

-- Minorities face layoffs in time of plague (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Overseas sales of Korean vehicles plunge 21 pct in March (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Virus-hit business owners face red tape to get government-financed loans (Korea Economic Daily)

