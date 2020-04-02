(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 2)

Members of the public are putting up with the inconvenience of practicing government-reinforced "social distancing," while health care workers are fighting the epidemic desperately. Deviation from self-isolation not only makes these people's efforts come to naught, but also threatens their lives. If the government fails to control an influx of overseas cases effectively, coronavirus outbreaks may surge again. The government says there will be no problem because self-quarantined people are required to use a smartphone app that can monitor them. The app uses GPS to track the location of a smartphone. If those in quarantine venture outside their designated area, an alert will be sent to the case officers of related local governments.