S. Korea's consumer prices rise 1 pct on-year in March

All Headlines 08:08 April 02, 2020

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices gained 1 percent from a year earlier in March, the statistics agency said Thursday, despite the spread of the new coronavirus that has hurt consumer spending.

March marks the third consecutive month the country's inflation has increased more than 1 percent on-year, according to Statistics Korea.

