Thursday's weather forecast

April 02, 2020

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/05 Sunny 20

Incheon 14/05 Sunny 20

Suwon 16/03 Sunny 20

Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 20

Daejeon 18/03 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 18/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/02 Sunny 20

Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 20

Jeju 15/09 Sunny 20

Daegu 19/05 Cloudy 10

Busan 16/07 Cloudy 20

