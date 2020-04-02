Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 April 02, 2020
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/05 Sunny 20
Incheon 14/05 Sunny 20
Suwon 16/03 Sunny 20
Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 20
Daejeon 18/03 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 18/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/02 Sunny 20
Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 20
Jeju 15/09 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/05 Cloudy 10
Busan 16/07 Cloudy 20
(END)
