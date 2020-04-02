S. Korea reports 89 new virus cases, total now at 9,976
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, down from 101 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 9,976.
The 89 new cases of COVID-19, detected Wednesday, marked the 21st consecutive day that new infections hovered around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). But the country remains wary of cluster infections and imported cases.
The nation's death toll rose by four to 169, with more than half of fatalities being patients aged 80 or older.
Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-affected regions, reported 21 and two new cases, respectively, the KCDC said. The total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,725 and 1,304, respectively.
Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province adding 14 and 17 new cases, respectively. Incheon, a port city located just west of Seoul, reported four additional cases.
The country also detected 18 new cases coming from overseas at quarantine checkpoints, raising the country's total number of imported cases to 601.
Starting Wednesday, South Korea has required all arrivals to self-quarantine for two weeks to stem new coronavirus cases coming from abroad.
Visitors without local addresses are to stay in government-designated facilities at their own expense. All people in isolation must install a mobile app that allows authorities to monitor them in real time and ensure they are following the rules.
South Korea has vowed no leniency toward those who breach quarantine rules. Starting Sunday, violators could face one year in jail or a fine of up to 10 million won (US$8,000). Foreigners could be expelled if they break quarantine rules.
In the face of community spread of the virus, South Korea has been pushing for an extensive 15-day social distancing campaign since March 22.
Citizens are strongly urged to stay home, except for essential needs or jobs. The government has also strongly recommended people suspend religious gatherings, indoor sports activities and visits to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.
On Tuesday, the country pushed back the new school year to April 9, with the introduction of online classes. The opening of kindergartens and child care centers has been delayed indefinitely.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
