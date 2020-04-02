Doosan Bobcat to shutter plants in U.S. over coronavirus
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc., a construction equipment unit of Doosan Group, said Thursday it will temporarily shutter its plants in the United States due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota will be shut down from Monday through April 19, while the Doosan Portable Power manufacturing facility in Statesville, North Carolina, will suspend production from Saturday through April 19.
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt operations and is changing our way of life and how we work together," said Doosan Bobcat North American President Mike Ballweber in a statement. "We are taking steps to respond to these changes brought on by this unprecedented crisis, as well as protecting our employees and preserving the strength of our businesses."
The maker of compact construction equipment, such as excavators and loaders, said the supply of available products is adequate to meet current orders and market demand.
Doosan Bobcat is 51 percent owned by Doosan Infracore Co., a leading construction heavy equipment maker in South Korea.
In 2007, Doosan Infracore acquired Bobcat and other construction equipment units from North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand PLC for US$4.9 billion.
