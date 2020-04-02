Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Bobcat to shutter plants in U.S. over coronavirus

All Headlines 10:01 April 02, 2020

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc., a construction equipment unit of Doosan Group, said Thursday it will temporarily shutter its plants in the United States due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota will be shut down from Monday through April 19, while the Doosan Portable Power manufacturing facility in Statesville, North Carolina, will suspend production from Saturday through April 19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt operations and is changing our way of life and how we work together," said Doosan Bobcat North American President Mike Ballweber in a statement. "We are taking steps to respond to these changes brought on by this unprecedented crisis, as well as protecting our employees and preserving the strength of our businesses."

This file photo provided by Doosan Bobcat shows the B900 backhoe loader moving dirt at a construction site. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The maker of compact construction equipment, such as excavators and loaders, said the supply of available products is adequate to meet current orders and market demand.

Doosan Bobcat is 51 percent owned by Doosan Infracore Co., a leading construction heavy equipment maker in South Korea.

In 2007, Doosan Infracore acquired Bobcat and other construction equipment units from North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand PLC for US$4.9 billion.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Doosan Bobcat
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!