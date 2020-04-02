Baseball club to resume training after ill player tests negative for coronavirus
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Doosan Bears breathed a sigh of relief Thursday after an ill player tested negative for the coronavirus.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club had to cancel their practice Wednesday after the player, who had complained of pain in his side the previous night, was diagnosed with pneumonia. Though he did not have a cough or a fever, he was tested for the coronavirus, while his teammates were sent home to self-isolate.
The result came back negative early Thursday, but the Bears had already canceled Thursday's morning practice.
Friday is a scheduled off day for the Bears, as their home stadium, Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, will have maintenance work done. They will return to practice Saturday.
There have not been any confirmed COVID-19 cases among KBO players, coaches or employees, but a handful of teams have had disruptions because of health scares.
Last week, the Bears halted their training for a day after a family member of a player had come in direct contact with a COVID-19 patient at work. The relative tested negative.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the KBO to delay the start of its regular season, which would have begun this past Saturday under normal circumstances. The league hopes to start playing exhibition games during the week of April 20, with the regular season to follow either in the final week of this month or the first week of May.
