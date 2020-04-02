USFK reports another virus case, total at 15
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) reported another coronavirus case Thursday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 15.
The new COVID-19 case was reported from Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK. Other details were not immediately available.
"Contact tracing and thorough cleaning are occurring now," USFK said in a Facebook post.
The latest case marked the second straight day the virus was reported from the garrison, raising concerns over additional infections at the base where the USFK headquarters is located.
Of the total USFK-related coronavirus infections, seven have been reported from Camp Humphreys so far.
USFK has put the Pyeongtaek garrison under a partial lockdown, shutting down several facilities and restricting all movement except for mission essentials and basic needs.
Warning its community against any complacency in the fight against the new virus, USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has said he will do "everything possible" in his authority to prevent the spread of the virus in barracks.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
3
(URGENT) Leaders say G-20 is committed to 'doing whatever it takes to overcome COVID-19 pandemic'
-
4
Police tracking down members of Telegram sex crime ring
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea-bound travelers to be banned from boarding flights if body temperature stays above 37.5 degrees C
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
(LEAD) Canada seeks S. Korean model in coronavirus response: Trudeau to Moon
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
4
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
5
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
1
(5th LD) New infections again on slide, but cluster, imported cases still on rise
-
2
(3rd LD) USFK begins indefinite furloughs for Korean employees over stalled cost-sharing talks
-
3
Fake news on April Fools' Day raises eyebrows
-
4
Japan bans entry of travelers from S. Korea, other countries, over coronavirus
-
5
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula following N.K.'s missile launch