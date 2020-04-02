(LEAD) USFK dependent at Camp Humphreys tests positive for coronavirus, total at 15
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with latest info; ADDS more details in paras 2-4)
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- A family member of an American citizen working for U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 15.
The latest patient is the spouse of the USFK contractor working at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. The contractor also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
The spouse is currently in isolation at her off-base residence as directed by USFK medical personnel, the military said in a release, adding that she last visited the garrison on Tuesday.
South Korean and U.S. authorities have conducted contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed, and USFK is conducting "thorough cleaning now of known locations visited on Camp Humphreys," it added.
The latest case marked the second straight day the virus was reported from the garrison, raising concerns over additional infections at the base where the USFK headquarters is located.
Of the total USFK-related coronavirus infections, seven have been reported from Camp Humphreys so far.
USFK has put the Pyeongtaek garrison under a partial lockdown, shutting down several facilities and restricting all movement except for mission essentials and basic needs.
Warning its community against any complacency in the fight against the new virus, USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has said he will do "everything possible" in his authority to prevent the spread of the virus in barracks.
