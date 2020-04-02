S. Korea seeks ASEAN+3 summit on coronavirus: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the coronavirus.
South Korea is in "close consultations" with relevant nations to arrange the event, deputy presidential spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan said at a press briefing.
The APT is comprised of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Korea, China and Japan.
The move is in line with President Moon Jae-in's emphasis on "cooperation and solidarity" of the international community against the pandemic.
The date of the virtual summit is expected to be set "before long," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters later.
Late last month, the leaders of the Group of 20 major industrialized countries had a teleconference on COVID-19.
Cheong Wa Dae expects the APT session, if held, to help broad "common understanding" on the need for cross-border partnerships in the war against the virus.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
