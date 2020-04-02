KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 35,050 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 42,200 UP 850
ShinhanGroup 26,750 0
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 UP 3,000
HITEJINRO 26,950 0
Yuhan 224,500 0
SLCORP 12,900 0
ORION Holdings 11,950 UP 300
SKNetworks 4,580 UP 30
Daesang 18,450 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 250,500 UP 7,500
BukwangPharm 22,750 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 31,300 UP 450
KAL 19,000 UP 150
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 11,700 UP 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 228,000 UP 14,000
TaekwangInd 620,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 4,405 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 34,700 UP 2,350
DongkukStlMill 3,590 UP 5
SBC 7,850 UP 300
CJ 63,100 UP 900
JWPHARMA 29,300 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 23,100 UP 2,000
LGInt 9,140 UP 250
KISWire 14,100 UP 500
AmoreG 52,900 UP 2,300
HyundaiMtr 86,600 UP 1,200
KCC 132,000 UP 4,000
LotteFood 303,000 UP 7,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 30,500 UP 1,050
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 11,600 UP 250
L&L 9,120 UP 70
Nongshim 293,000 UP 3,000
Hyosung 62,300 UP 2,300
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,710 UP 40
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,200 UP 300
LOTTE 24,000 UP 850
AK Holdings 18,100 UP 250
