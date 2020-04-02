KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Discovery 22,900 UP 2,700
SGBC 25,750 UP 50
SsangyongMtr 1,440 UP 15
LG Corp. 54,600 DN 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8750 UP150
DB HiTek 21,350 UP 450
Donga Socio Holdings 81,900 DN 200
Youngpoong 463,500 UP 3,500
SK hynix 80,000 UP 1,600
KiaMtr 25,800 UP 250
Hanwha 15,750 UP 550
HyundaiEng&Const 27,450 UP 1,650
Doosan Bobcat 19,850 DN 1,150
S-Oil 66,000 UP 11,000
KOLON IND 29,100 UP 950
TONGYANG 1,150 UP 10
IS DONGSEO 21,850 UP 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,900 UP 180
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,090 UP 195
SKC 37,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,000 UP 2,000
NHIS 8,640 UP 230
HyundaiMipoDock 27,700 UP 1,150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 22,500 UP 750
POSCO 156,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 61,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 144,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,500 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,085 UP 25
LS 31,200 UP 1,250
SamsungElec 46,800 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 22,100 UP 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 173,000 UP 23,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 DN 750
Kogas 21,750 UP 650
GS E&C 20,050 UP 900
GS Retail 29,900 UP 950
LotteChilsung 87,600 0
GC Corp 144,000 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 25,800 UP 300
