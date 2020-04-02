KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 7,420 UP 120
NamyangDairy 315,500 UP 16,500
SamsungElecMech 96,800 UP 1,300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 34,700 UP 50
KorZinc 365,500 UP 20,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,050 UP 220
SYC 32,100 UP 600
Ottogi 494,000 UP 21,500
Hanssem 52,700 UP 1,700
MERITZ SECU 2,725 UP 45
KSOE 79,300 UP 2,900
IlyangPharm 34,200 DN 300
OCI 34,700 UP 1,250
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,200 UP 450
HtlShilla 67,800 UP 200
Mobis 167,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 19,950 0
Binggrae 57,000 DN 5,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,500 DN 2,500
DWS 20,400 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 8,030 UP 320
HYUNDAI WIA 26,600 UP 350
S-1 77,800 UP 2,100
Hanchem 75,000 DN 500
DAEKYO 5,100 UP 240
GKL 12,550 DN 150
UNID 34,100 DN 50
KPIC 91,600 UP 1,700
LG Innotek 113,000 UP 4,500
KumhoPetrochem 63,000 UP 1,500
KorElecTerm 26,450 UP 1,400
Handsome 20,100 UP 100
DaelimInd 78,700 UP 10,600
KEPCO 19,100 UP 100
Hanon Systems 8,390 DN 120
SK 165,000 UP 4,000
SamsungSecu 27,750 UP 500
COWAY 57,600 UP 2,400
NamhaeChem 6,920 UP 250
HyundaiElev 55,000 UP 800
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
(URGENT) Leaders say G-20 is committed to 'doing whatever it takes to overcome COVID-19 pandemic'
Police tracking down members of Telegram sex crime ring
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
Gov't set to decide on school opening date next week
8 foreigners denied entry for rejecting mandatory self-isolation
(5th LD) New infections again on slide, but cluster, imported cases still on rise
Fake news on April Fools' Day raises eyebrows
(3rd LD) USFK begins indefinite furloughs for Korean employees over stalled cost-sharing talks
Japan bans entry of travelers from S. Korea, other countries, over coronavirus