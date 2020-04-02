KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKTelecom 182,000 UP 7,000
S&T MOTIV 28,100 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,800 UP 3,600
IBK 7,230 UP 70
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,100 UP 500
KT&G 71,300 UP 300
SAMSUNG CARD 28,500 UP 500
PanOcean 2,830 UP 40
KT 19,950 UP 600
DHICO 3,575 DN 10
LG Display 10,900 UP 300
BGF 3,785 UP 115
SAMSUNG LIFE 41,150 UP 350
LG Uplus 11,350 UP 800
KEPCO KPS 29,850 UP 1,450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL182000 DN1000
SamsungEng 10,350 UP 480
GS 38,450 UP 3,050
Kangwonland 18,700 UP 250
NAVER 173,500 UP 10,500
Kakao 157,000 UP 6,500
NCsoft 656,000 UP 38,000
SAMSUNG C&T 85,600 UP 700
DSINFRA 3,645 UP 75
DongwonF&B 174,000 UP 500
DSME 14,000 UP 800
DONGSUH 15,600 0
CheilWorldwide 16,050 UP 750
DWEC 2,905 UP 145
Donga ST 80,900 UP 1,300
CHONGKUNDANG 81,900 UP 600
NEXENTIRE 4,750 UP 75
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,700 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 11,900 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 49,300 UP 1,200
Celltrion 195,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 14,650 UP 50
LIG Nex1 19,450 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 83,700 DN 100
KEPCO E&C 15,000 DN 150
(MORE)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
(URGENT) Leaders say G-20 is committed to 'doing whatever it takes to overcome COVID-19 pandemic'
-
5
Police tracking down members of Telegram sex crime ring
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
3
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
4
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
5
Gov't set to decide on school opening date next week
-
1
8 foreigners denied entry for rejecting mandatory self-isolation
-
2
(5th LD) New infections again on slide, but cluster, imported cases still on rise
-
3
Fake news on April Fools' Day raises eyebrows
-
4
(3rd LD) USFK begins indefinite furloughs for Korean employees over stalled cost-sharing talks
-
5
Japan bans entry of travelers from S. Korea, other countries, over coronavirus