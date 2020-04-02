KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 900
KIH 46,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAILIVART 7,430 UP 220
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,400 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 16,900 UP 300
HANAFINANCIALGR 22,550 UP 700
LGH&H 1,135,000 UP 64,000
LGCHEM 291,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 88,100 UP 1,900
CJ CGV 17,800 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 1,360 UP 40
Fila Holdings 28,100 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 UP 3,500
FOOSUNG 6,120 UP 50
JW HOLDINGS 4,665 DN 10
LF 11,100 UP 500
POONGSAN 18,200 UP 550
KBFinancialGroup 31,700 UP 100
Hansae 9,000 UP 90
LG HAUSYS 35,450 DN 150
Youngone Corp 22,000 UP 300
HanmiPharm 246,000 UP 500
emart 107,000 UP 4,500
Netmarble 96,600 UP 2,800
BGF Retail 129,500 UP 2,000
ORION 114,500 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 4,475 UP 120
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY195 50 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 37,450 UP 550
SKCHEM 80,500 DN 1,000
SK Innovation 90,400 UP 7,900
CUCKOO 76,000 UP 2,000
COSMAX 79,100 UP 3,700
MANDO 21,550 UP 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 464,500 UP 12,000
INNOCEAN 51,600 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S207500 UP13000
WooriFinancialGroup 7,390 UP 120
HDC-OP 17,200 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 13,500 UP 350
