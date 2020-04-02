HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 900

KIH 46,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAILIVART 7,430 UP 220

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,400 UP 1,000

LOTTE Himart 16,900 UP 300

HANAFINANCIALGR 22,550 UP 700

LGH&H 1,135,000 UP 64,000

LGCHEM 291,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 88,100 UP 1,900

CJ CGV 17,800 UP 100

HANWHA LIFE 1,360 UP 40

Fila Holdings 28,100 UP 100

AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 UP 3,500

FOOSUNG 6,120 UP 50

JW HOLDINGS 4,665 DN 10

LF 11,100 UP 500

POONGSAN 18,200 UP 550

KBFinancialGroup 31,700 UP 100

Hansae 9,000 UP 90

LG HAUSYS 35,450 DN 150

Youngone Corp 22,000 UP 300

HanmiPharm 246,000 UP 500

emart 107,000 UP 4,500

Netmarble 96,600 UP 2,800

BGF Retail 129,500 UP 2,000

ORION 114,500 UP 4,500

BNK Financial Group 4,475 UP 120

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY195 50 UP800

KOLMAR KOREA 37,450 UP 550

SKCHEM 80,500 DN 1,000

SK Innovation 90,400 UP 7,900

CUCKOO 76,000 UP 2,000

COSMAX 79,100 UP 3,700

MANDO 21,550 UP 450

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 464,500 UP 12,000

INNOCEAN 51,600 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S207500 UP13000

WooriFinancialGroup 7,390 UP 120

HDC-OP 17,200 UP 1,500

HYOSUNG HEAVY 13,500 UP 350

