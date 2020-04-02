Military officers sentenced to prison terms for illicit surveillance of civilians
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- A military court on Thursday sentenced two officers of a now-disbanded military intelligence agency to prison terms for abusing their power by illicitly inspecting families of victims in a 2014 ferry sinking, it said.
The defense ministry's general military court handed down 18-month and 12-month prison terms to the two officers of the now-defunct Defense Security Command for ordering monitoring of the victims' families to minimize the political impact of the incident that left more than 300 passengers dead or missing.
The defendants have denied the allegations.
Following a series of accusations over political interference and other misdeeds, such as the surveillance of civilians, South Korea disbanded the security intelligence unit and launched a new organization, the Defense Security Support Command, in 2018.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
(URGENT) Leaders say G-20 is committed to 'doing whatever it takes to overcome COVID-19 pandemic'
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea-bound travelers to be banned from boarding flights if body temperature stays above 37.5 degrees C
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
3
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
4
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
5
Gov't set to decide on school opening date next week
-
1
8 foreigners denied entry for rejecting mandatory self-isolation
-
2
(5th LD) New infections again on slide, but cluster, imported cases still on rise
-
3
Fake news on April Fools' Day raises eyebrows
-
4
Japan bans entry of travelers from S. Korea, other countries, over coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea reports 89 new virus cases, total now at 9,976