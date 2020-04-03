Korean-language dailies

-- 13-day official campaigning for April elections starts (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- No sincere discussions over election pledges for April elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- Campaigns by satellite parties targeting proportional representation seats raise eyebrows (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea keeps social distancing as new coronavirus cases reach nearly 10,000 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Rival parties begin official campaigns for April 15 elections (Segye Times)

-- 13-day official campaigns for April 15 general elections kick off (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling bloc highlights disgraced ex-justice minister while bashing prosecutor general ahead of April elections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Over 70 pct of S. Koreans say they will vote in April 15 elections (Hankyoreh)

-- Portion of voters in 60s and older tops 10 million for first time (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Apartment prices in Seoul experience first fall in 10 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Four S. Korean refiners see heavy operating loss per day due to low oil prices (Korea Economic Daily)

