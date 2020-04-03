(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 3)

The Donald Trump administration's "extortionate" demand for a near fivefold increase to $5 billion per year in the initial stages of the negotiations was shocking enough to draw a huge backlash from the South Korean people. And on Wednesday, the USFK went ahead with a plan to place thousands of Korean workers on unpaid leave for an indefinite period of time, citing the lapse of the previous Special Measures Agreement, which governs the cost-sharing issue. Given the employees have worked for the USFK for many years and South Korea had demanded separate negotiations on how to protect the workers facing furloughs, the U.S. measure was unilateral, irresponsible ― and cruel. It is quite natural to feel the U.S. had taken the Korean workers hostage to pressure Seoul to pay more.