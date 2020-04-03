Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

April 03, 2020

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/00 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/10 Cloudy 10

Daegu 20/06 Sunny 0

Busan 18/09 Cloudy 0

