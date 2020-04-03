Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 April 03, 2020
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/05 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 17/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/00 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/10 Cloudy 10
Daegu 20/06 Sunny 0
Busan 18/09 Cloudy 0
(END)
