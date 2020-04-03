(LEAD) S. Korea reports 86 new virus cases, total tops 10,000
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea continued to see a decline in new coronavirus cases Friday, but Seoul and the surrounding areas reported a continued rise in virus infections due to cluster transmission and imported cases.
The 86 new cases of COVID-19, detected Thursday and slightly down from 89 new cases a day earlier, brought the country's total cases to 10,062 and marked the 22nd consecutive day that new infections have hovered around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 10,000 since the coronavirus was first detected in the country on Jan. 20.
The country's death toll rose by five to 174, with more than half of fatalities being patients aged 80 or older, the KCDC said.
A total of 42 additional cases were reported in Seoul and the surrounding region that includes Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon, bringing the total to 1,119 in the area, it said.
The number of daily new cases in the metropolitan area has continued to increase mainly due to cluster infections at major general hospitals and churches and imported cases.
Seoul reported 18 new cases, bringing the total to 506, partly due to cluster transmission at a church in the Guro district that has emerged as a hot spot of infections in the capital city. At least 37 people from the church have tested positive for the virus.
Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-affected regions, reported nine and five new cases, respectively, the KCDC said. The total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,734 and 1,309, respectively.
It marked the first time in 45 days that Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak here, had reported a single-digit increase in confirmed cases.
The country also detected 22 cases coming from overseas at quarantine checkpoints, raising the country's total number of imported cases to 647.
To stem new coronavirus cases coming from abroad, South Korea has required all arrivals to self-quarantine for two weeks since Wednesday.
Visitors without local addresses are to stay in government-designated facilities at their own expense. All people in isolation must install a mobile app that allows authorities to monitor them in real time and ensure they are following the rules.
In the face of community spread of the virus, South Korea has been also pushing for an extensive 15-day social distancing campaign since March 22, which ends Sunday.
Citizens are strongly urged to stay home, except for essential needs or jobs. The government has also strongly recommended people suspend religious gatherings, indoor sports activities, and visits to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.
On Tuesday, the country pushed back the new school year to April 9, with the introduction of online classes. The opening of kindergartens and child care centers has been delayed indefinitely.
The KCDC said 193 more people have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing the total number of cured people to 6,021.
As of Thursday, 3,867 were receiving treatment, down from 3,979 the previous day, according to the KCDC.
