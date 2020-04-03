Seoul city to run taxis for int'l arrivals to contain virus
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- In its latest efforts to contain the new coronavirus, the Seoul city government said Friday that it has started providing taxis connecting Incheon International Airport to the city.
The taxis drive passengers to health community centers near their homes or the Seoul Sports Complex in eastern Seoul, where a mass walk-through screening center will be set up, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
A total of 200 taxis are available from Terminal 1 and 2 of the main airport, west of Seoul, with two taxis also available for passengers using wheelchairs.
Taxi fares start at 65,000 won (US$53) for rides to western areas of the city, while rides to central districts, such as Yongsan and Jongno, begin at 80,000 won. Trips to eastern areas could cost up to 130,000 won, the city said.
Municipal governments in the capital area have been expanding precautions, as imported cases are on a rise here.
On Friday, nearly half of the 86 new virus cases reported in the country were those in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon. South Korea has so far reported 10,062 cases.
