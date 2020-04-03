UNSC grants sanctions waiver to Irish NGO's project in N. Korea
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to an Irish assistance organization's activities in North Korea, a U.N. website showed Friday.
The waiver allows Concern Worldwide to bring in 224,564 euro (US$243,520) worth of items into the North to improve nutrition and hygiene there, according to the website. The exemption was granted Wednesday and will be valid until Oct. 1.
The items include soya milking machines, portable irrigation pumps and a rice thresher, according to the website.
Launched in 1968, Concern Worldwide has provided assistance to North Korea since 1998, including projects to improve the quality of drinking water and farming technique.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
