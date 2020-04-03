Baseball clubs open to playing postseason at league's only dome as neutral venue: source

The KBO is hoping to get the ball rolling either late April or early May in order to get all 144 games into a compressed schedule. One league official said, based on multiple simulations, the season must begin by May 5 at the latest to get those 144 games into the books before December. In that case, there will be no All-Star Game in July, which is proceeded by the midseason break of a few days, and teams will have to play some doubleheaders and games on Mondays, normally a designated off day in the KBO.