135 N. Korean defectors arrive in S. Korea during Q1
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- A total of 135 North Korean defectors arrived in South Korea during the first quarter of this year, the unification ministry said Friday.
The figure marked a sharp drop from 229 North Korean defectors who resettled in the South during the same period a year earlier, according to the ministry. The total includes 39 males and 96 females.
Last year, 1,047 North Korean defectors came to South Korea, the lowest annual number in 18 years.
The annual number of North Korean defectors peaked in 2009 with 2,914. The figure has averaged around 1,000-1,500 since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took power in late 2011.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
S. Korea puts U.S., UAE, Indonesia on priority list for quarantine supplies export
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
(3rd LD) Daegu reports another cluster infection at hospital
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
3
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea to expand stricter quarantine to all arrivals from overseas
-
5
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
1
8 foreigners denied entry for rejecting mandatory self-isolation
-
2
(4th LD) Virus infections near 10,000 as cluster, imported cases keep rising
-
3
Tottenham's Son Heung-min to begin military training to fulfill exemption requirement
-
4
Air Force officers caught drinking on emergency standby
-
5
Two accomplices detained in Telegram sex exploitation case